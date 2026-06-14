AIADMK’s main rival is DMK, not TVK: Palaniswami

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday told party functionaries that DMK, and not the ruling TVK, remains its principal political rival. He also expressed confidence that AIADMK would return to power in the next election and stressed on the need for a stronger social media presence to regain public support.

Addressing a consultative meeting with Kancheepuram district functionaries at the party headquarters MGR Maligai, Palaniswami reviewed the party’s performance in the recently concluded Assembly election and discussed measures to strengthen the organisation.

According to party sources, Palaniswami said AIADMK’s inability to effectively use social media platforms was one of the reasons for its electoral setback. He urged functionaries to step up digital outreach and use platforms such as Instagram reels to take the government’s failures to the people.

Sources said party functionaries requested the creation of a dedicated AIADMK war room to coordinate political messaging and social media activities. Palaniswami reportedly assured them that the proposal would be considered and implemented soon.