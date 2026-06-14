Ex-BJP cadres hold membership drive for ‘We The Leaders’

TIRUCHY: Former BJP functionaries and local volunteers have begun setting up street-corner membership desks for ‘We The Leaders’, the movement launched by former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, across Tiruchy district, to enrol members and expand its grassroots reach.

Membership camps have been organised in Srirangam, Tiruchy city and Manapparai over the past week, with volunteers encouraging residents to register through the movement’s online portal. Organisers said the outreach has largely focused on youth, women and first-time participants in public affairs.

At a camp held in Edamalaipatti Pudur on Saturday, near Rockfort temple area on Friday and Srirangam on Thursday evening, volunteers were seen assisting visitors with the online registration process as passers-by stopped to enquire about the movement.

“College students, homemakers and senior citizens were among those who interacted with us and registered themselves,” said S Sarathy Karthikeyan, a volunteer for the organisation at the helpdesk set up near Srirangam.

The campaign comes days after Annamalai launched the movement following his exit from the BJP. While it currently functions as a people’s movement, volunteers hoped that it could eventually evolve into a political party.