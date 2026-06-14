Farmers seek cooperative in Dharmapuri for mango pulp, other value-added products

DHARMAPURI: Farmers in Dharmapuri have urged the administration to take steps to create a cooperative primarily focused on manufacturing mango pulp. Farmers stated that Dharmapuri district has the second highest quantity of mango production in the state, but there are no industries involved in mango pulp production or other value-added products here.

A separate cooperative capable of utilising the mangoes produced here could improve cultivation and aid farmers in fetching better prices, they stated.

Dharmapuri district has about 18,388 hectares under mango cultivation, with a high productivity of about nine tonnes per hectare. In 2025, a total of 1.69 lakh tonnes of mangoes were produced here and sent to private pulp industries in Krishnagiri for processing.

Speaking to TNIE, B Sankaran from Karimangalam said, “Most of the mangoes produced in Dharmapuri, primarily Totapuri varieties, are often sold to mandis and sent to pulp industries for processing. Because of the transportation and packaging of the mangoes, the mandis usually reduce the procurement price. This year, we are only getting about Rs 4 per kg. If we have a local industry, maybe we can get additional prices as the transportation cost will reduce.”