Former AIADMK, BJP leaders join TVK

CHENNAI: The exodus to TVK continues as AIADMK leaders, including former minister K T Pachamal and former MPs N Balaganga, R Vanaroja and Ilavarasan, and BJP’s S Vijayadharani and E Bhuvaneshwari (former Tirunelveli mayor) joined Vijay’s party on Saturday. More than 2,500 cadres and leaders from various political parties joined TVK at the party’s headquarters in Panaiyur on Saturday. The new members were inducted into the party in the presence of TVK ministers N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, A Rajmohan and A Vijay Tamizhan Parthiban. Most of newly inducted members were previously associated with AIADMK, DMK, AMMK and other parties.

Speaking to reporters after joining TVK, former MLA Vijaya Dharani said she was impressed by the efforts of Chief Minister Vijay to bring change in Tamil Nadu and provide a corruption-free administration. Vijayadharani had successfully contested in Vilavancode assembly constituency in the Congress ticket in 2011, 2016 and 2021, resigned as MLA and joined the BJP in February2024. Contrary to her expectation, BJP did not give her a ticket for the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha seat as well as the Vilavancode assembly constituency by election in 2024, due to her earlier resignation. She was given the Vilavancode ticket in the 2026 Assembly election, but was pushed to third position with the Congress winning and the TVK coming second.