Former AIADMK minister Shanmugam says AIADMK's 31-seat win was 'alms' from PMK alliance

VILLUPURAM: Former AIADMK minister CV Shanmugam on Sunday launched a sharp attack on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, alleging that the party had been sidelined and was facing a steady decline under his leadership.

Calling the AIADMK's victory in 31 of the 47 Assembly constituencies it contested as 'alms' given by the PMK alliance, Shanmugam said the party was collapsing like a pack of cards.

Speaking to reporters in Tindivanam, Shanmugam claimed that the AIADMK's current condition was evident to everyone and accused Palaniswami of listening only to family members and those with financial influence.

He said there was no objection to bringing his son into politics, but questioned the manner in which it was being done.