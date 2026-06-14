Former AIADMK minister Shanmugam says AIADMK's 31-seat win was 'alms' from PMK alliance

VILLUPURAM: Former AIADMK minister CV Shanmugam on Sunday launched a sharp attack on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, alleging that the party had been sidelined and was facing a steady decline under his leadership.
Calling the AIADMK's victory in 31 of the 47 Assembly constituencies it contested as 'alms' given by the PMK alliance, Shanmugam said the party was collapsing like a pack of cards.
Speaking to reporters in Tindivanam, Shanmugam claimed that the AIADMK's current condition was evident to everyone and accused Palaniswami of listening only to family members and those with financial influence.
He said there was no objection to bringing his son into politics, but questioned the manner in which it was being done.
Shanmugam alleged that the AIADMK was gradually coming under the control of a single family and said the party had suffered consecutive electoral setbacks under Palaniswami's leadership.
He noted that the party's vote share had also been declining and expressed concern over the state of the movement founded by M.G. Ramachandran with the sole motive of defeating the DMK.
Claiming that the PMK played a decisive role in the AIADMK's electoral performance, Shanmugam said the party won 31 of the 47 seats it contested only because of the alliance.
Without the PMK, he said, the AIADMK would not have secured victories in the northern districts and even Palaniswami's own win would have been difficult.
He also questioned why the AIADMK leadership was reluctant to convene the party's general council meeting, which he said should be held twice a year.
Shanmugam alleged that leaders and cadre were leaving the party in large numbers and maintained that his sole concern was to protect and strengthen the AIADMK.