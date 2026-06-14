Kavundampalayam to get water supply every three days under pilot project

COIMBATORE: In an effort to ensure a more equitable distribution of drinking water in the added areas across the city, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has launched a pilot initiative to supply water once every three days to residential households in Kavundampalayam.

Until now, residents in the area received drinking water for four hours once every 10 days or a week. Under the new trial system, water will be supplied for two hours once every three days or twice a week, effectively reducing the waiting period between supply cycles. Based on the outcome, the civic body plans to extend the model to other added areas under the corporation limits.

Over the years, the city's water distribution pattern has varied widely. While some core areas benefit from 24x7 round-the-clock water supply, several added localities received water only once in seven to ten days, and in certain places, residents had to wait up to 15 days. Power outages often disrupted scheduled distribution, adding to public inconvenience and fuelling dissatisfaction with the corporation's services.