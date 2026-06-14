Kovai ranks first in state for higher education enrolment

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore district ranked first in the state in higher education enrolment among Class 12 students from government schools in the last academic year.

According to official sources in the school education department, and based on the higher education department's report, as many as 10,555 students who completed Class 12 in government schools in Coimbatore during the 2024-25 academic year enrolled in higher education courses, while 503 students did not pursue higher studies for various reasons.

In higher education enrolment, Coimbatore ranked first in the state with 95.45%. Virudhunagar secured second place with 94.80%, followed by Perambalur in third place with 94.29%. Ranipet ranked last with an enrolment rate of 87.23%. Tiruchy secured eighth place, Salem ranked 10th, while Chennai and Madurai were placed 31st and 32nd, respectively," sources added.

An education department official in Coimbatore told TNIE that out of 11,508 students, more than 2,000 were initially unwilling to pursue higher education due to financial constraints, lack of interest in continuing their studies, and a preference to take up jobs to support their families.