Madurai Bench of Madras HC issues direction on disposal of sensitive cases

MADURAI: Taking into account the delay in disposal of cases relating to bonded labour in various districts, the Madurai Bench of Madras HC recently directed the Registry to take necessary steps to implement a Supreme Court judgment which directed all high courts to form committees to speed up disposal of sensitive cases in the district judiciary.

A bench of justices N Sathish Kumar and M Jothiraman gave the direction while hearing a PIL filed by A Thangavel of Sivaganga, seeking direction to conduct day-to-day trials in bonded labour cases.

Thangavel stated in his petition that he himself was a bonded labour in a brick kiln unit in Sivaganga and was rescued in 2004 and a case had been registered by the Ilayangudi police in this regard. However, the accused were convicted only in 2014, after a lapse of 10 years, he added. Though the state government has passed a GO dated September 28, 2021, issuing standard operating procedures for the rescue and rehabilitation of bonded labours, as many as 134 cases under Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976 are pending trial before various criminal courts across TN, he alleged.