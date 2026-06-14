Man held for rape, filming of multiple women in TN

SALEM: A 42-year-old grocery shop owner from Salem was arrested by the Salem city police for sexual assault after a woman filed a complaint accusing him of recording intimate videos of her and several other women on his mobile phones and using them to threaten and sexually exploit them.

A purported audio recording of the complainant detailing the accusations went viral and triggered widespread outrage.

Speaking to reporters, Salem City Police Commissioner (CoP) Anil Kumar Giri said 10 obscene videos of three women have been seized from the suspect’s mobile phones so far. “The material appears to have been recorded over a period of three years,” he said.

The accused, M Manikandan of Chinna Puthur near Kondalampatti, who was allegedly associated with the TVK, was arrested around Friday midnight and later remanded in judicial custody. Cases have been registered against him under Sections 74, 75(i), (ii), 76, 77, 78 and 79 of the BNS, along with Section 66(E) of the IT Act, covering offences including sexual assault, criminal intimidation, and outraging the modesty of a woman.

Police said three mobile phones seized from the suspect have been sent for cyberforensic analysis to determine whether they contain additional material, deleted files or other digital evidence.

Commissioner Giri dismissed claims circulating on social media suggesting that a large number of women had fallen victim to the accused. “As of now, only one formal complaint has been received.”

The commissioner said the investigation had so far not revealed any organised or systematic pattern of targeting women. “From the inquiry conducted till now, the accused appears to have misused personal relationships and situations that developed over time. We have not found evidence suggesting any structured or coordinated modus operandi,” he added.