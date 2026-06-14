Nature collective asks TN to take over quarrying operations

CHENNAI: The Iyarkkai Vala Padhukappu Kootamaippu, a collective of anti-mining, farming and environmental activists, on Saturday urged the Tamil Nadu government to bring all quarrying operations under direct state control instead of allowing private entities to undertake them, citing concerns over corruption and over-exploitation of mineral resources.

Addressing a press conference, the group appealed to CM Vijay to order a drone-based survey of all quarries in the state, including stone, blue metal, granite and other mineral quarries, irrespective of whether their licences are valid now or had expired during the past 15 years.

R S Mughilan, anti-mining activist and coordinator of the Tamil Nadu Environmental Protection Movement, said the survey should assess the actual area, depth and width of quarry sites to determine whether mining had exceeded permitted limits. He alleged that several quarries exposed by activists had continued operations long after their licences had expired. Surveying such sites would help identify unauthorised extraction and enable authorities to impose penalties, he said.

The activists insisted that the survey be conducted solely by the government and not outsourced to private agencies. They alleged that the company currently carrying out such surveys also assists quarry operators in obtaining approvals, creating a conflict of interest.