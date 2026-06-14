Nature collective asks TN to take over quarrying operations

CHENNAI: The Iyarkkai Vala Padhukappu Kootamaippu, a collective of anti-mining, farming and environmental activists, on Saturday urged the Tamil Nadu government to bring all quarrying operations under direct state control instead of allowing private entities to undertake them, citing concerns over corruption and over-exploitation of mineral resources.
Addressing a press conference, the group appealed to CM Vijay to order a drone-based survey of all quarries in the state, including stone, blue metal, granite and other mineral quarries, irrespective of whether their licences are valid now or had expired during the past 15 years.
R S Mughilan, anti-mining activist and coordinator of the Tamil Nadu Environmental Protection Movement, said the survey should assess the actual area, depth and width of quarry sites to determine whether mining had exceeded permitted limits. He alleged that several quarries exposed by activists had continued operations long after their licences had expired. Surveying such sites would help identify unauthorised extraction and enable authorities to impose penalties, he said.
The activists insisted that the survey be conducted solely by the government and not outsourced to private agencies. They alleged that the company currently carrying out such surveys also assists quarry operators in obtaining approvals, creating a conflict of interest.
The group urged the state to release the 2014 report of the one-man commission headed by former IAS officer U Sagayam on the alleged Rs 1.1 lakh crore granite mining scam, as well as the report of the special team led by former Revenue Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi on illegal beach sand mining.
Alleging widespread corruption in the mining sector and the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority, the activists claimed quarry permits were often issued after payment of bribes and violations overlooked. They also sought criminal action against those involved in the illegal import.
Among other demands, the group sought compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job for a family member of activists allegedly killed for exposing illegal quarrying, enactment of a law to protect social activists, withdrawal of false cases against them, and stricter monitoring of all mining activities.