Payment dispute: Madras HC saves TNGECL from bar on accessing grid

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has saved the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation (TNGECL) from being denied power to be drawn from the grid over a payment dispute with Kamuthi Renewable Energy Limited (KREL), an Adani Group entity dealing with solar power.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan granted the relief to TNGECL by ordering no coercive action shall be taken against it till June 30, considering the predicament of the public sector power utility.

The matter pertains to the charges and dues TNGECL owed to KREL for supplying solar energy. It calculated the dues under compound interest but TNGECL approached the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) which issued an order, on February 17, 2026, stating simple interest be calculated.

As a consequence, KREL made the calculation and uploaded the bill for Rs 38.08 crore on the Payment Ratification and Analysis in Power Procurement for bringing Transparency in Invoicing of Generators (PRAAPTI) Portal on February 21.