Six students from Adi Dravidar and tribal welfare schools in TN make it to premier institutions

CHENNAI: Six students from schools run by the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department have secured seats in the first round of the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling for 2026, including five admissions to the National Institutes of Technology (NITs). Five of them are from residential schools run by the tribal welfare department and one from an Adi Dravidar Welfare (ADW) school.

Three students have secured seats at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tiruchy. S Bharath of Government Tribal Residential Boys School, Mullukurichi in Namakkal district, was allotted Instrumentation and Control Engineering, while A Sivakanth of Government Tribal Residential School, Topsengattupatti in Tiruchy district, secured Civil Engineering. S Dharmashree of Eklavya Model Residential School, Abinavam in Salem district, was allotted Metallurgical and Materials Engineering.

S Prasanth of the Government Tribal Residential School, Attiyanur in Tiruvannamalai district, secured Electrical and Electronics Engineering at NIT Puducherry, Karaikal. R Niranjana of ADW Higher Secondary School, Nachikulam in Madurai district, was allotted Metallurgical and Materials Engineering at NIT Andhra Pradesh. A Divakar of Government Tribal Residential School, Nammiyampattu in Tiruvannamalai district, secured admission to Puducherry Technological University in Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

In addition, 18 students from the department’s schools have secured admission to the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) in Odisha, said officials. They also added that they expect a few more students to get into premier institutions in the upcoming rounds of counselling. Most of the students are first-generation graduates in their families.