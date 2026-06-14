Sloth bear fight near PHC in Manjoor triggers panic

NILGIRIS: Panic gripped residents of Manjoor and Kotagiri on Saturday morning after multiple sloth bears were spotted in populated areas. Two bears were also spotted having a dramatic fight near the Manjoor Primary Health Centre (PHC).

According to sources, as many as four sloth bears were seen roaming within the premises of the Manjoor PHC. Two of the bears suddenly engaged in a fight, while the other two retreated into the nearby forest.

The incident alarmed locals and patients at the health centre. A few nurses who initially attempted to record the fight on their mobile phones quickly ran inside the PHC building when one of the animals moved towards them.

In a separate incident, two sloth bears entered the premises of the Kotagiri municipal office in search of food and were seen roaming around the area on Saturday morning.

Residents expressed concern over the repeated movement of wild animals in human habitations and alleged that the forest department had failed to conduct patrol the areas despite being aware of the bears' presence. They said people were living in constant fear and accused officials of leaving them in the lurch without ensuring proper safety measures.