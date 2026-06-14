Thanjavur airport civil work to start after AAI approval

TIRUCHY: A domestic airport at Thanjavur is a step closer to becoming a reality, with only the Airports Authority of India’s (AAI) in-principle administrative approval remaining before civil works can begin, Tiruchy Airport Director SS Raju said on Saturday.
Addressing reporters after outlining plans for the upcoming Yatri Suvidha Diwas celebrations scheduled for June 15, Raju said Tamil Nadu government has already handed over 55 acres of land to AAI for the proposed project.
Estimated to cost around Rs 100 crore, the airport is planned with a terminal building, two aircraft bays and a 3,400-metre runway. Air Traffic Control (ATC) services for the facility will be shared with the existing Indian Air Force station at Thanjavur. The proposed airport is expected to handle around 300 passengers a day and accommodate two to three ATR aircraft operations daily.
“We are awaiting administrative approval from AAI to begin civil works. A recent survey on passenger demand has already been completed and the building drawings are ready,” Raju said. He added that the airport has significant pilgrimage potential and is expected to serve passengers from the delta region. Raju also said the proposed airport is unlikely to affect passenger traffic at Tiruchy International Airport, as its operations are expected to be largely domestic in nature.
When asked about the impact of the recent West Asia situation, Raju said aircraft movements had dropped by nearly 50%, while passenger traffic declined by 20-30%. However, operations have since begun recovering, with services to destinations such as Sharjah, Dubai and Muscat resuming.
Highlighting Tiruchy airport’s transformation over the last 12 years, Raju said AAI has invested Rs 1,481.75 crore in capital expenditure to modernise and expand the airport’s infrastructure.
Aircraft movements from the Tiruchy airport have nearly doubled from 9,694 in 2014-15 to 18,858 in 2025-26. Domestic passenger traffic registered an eight-fold increase, rising from 96,944 passengers to 8.28 lakh passengers during the same period. International passenger traffic also grew by 28%, increasing from 10.92 lakh passengers to 13.92 lakh passengers.