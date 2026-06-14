Thanjavur airport civil work to start after AAI approval

TIRUCHY: A domestic airport at Thanjavur is a step closer to becoming a reality, with only the Airports Authority of India’s (AAI) in-principle administrative approval remaining before civil works can begin, Tiruchy Airport Director SS Raju said on Saturday.

Addressing reporters after outlining plans for the upcoming Yatri Suvidha Diwas celebrations scheduled for June 15, Raju said Tamil Nadu government has already handed over 55 acres of land to AAI for the proposed project.

Estimated to cost around Rs 100 crore, the airport is planned with a terminal building, two aircraft bays and a 3,400-metre runway. Air Traffic Control (ATC) services for the facility will be shared with the existing Indian Air Force station at Thanjavur. The proposed airport is expected to handle around 300 passengers a day and accommodate two to three ATR aircraft operations daily.

“We are awaiting administrative approval from AAI to begin civil works. A recent survey on passenger demand has already been completed and the building drawings are ready,” Raju said. He added that the airport has significant pilgrimage potential and is expected to serve passengers from the delta region. Raju also said the proposed airport is unlikely to affect passenger traffic at Tiruchy International Airport, as its operations are expected to be largely domestic in nature.