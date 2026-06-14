Two more institutes to join TN list of varsities without vice-chancellors

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s higher education system is hurtling towards an unprecedented governance breakdown, with as many as 16 of the 22 state-run universities functioning without vice-chancellors (VC) exposing a deepening administrative paralysis triggered by the standoff between the state government and former Governor R N Ravi, especially over the issue of diminishing the latter’s chancellor powers. The previous government had passed a bill to strip the governor of his powers to appoint VCs and transfer that authority to the state.

As the academic year progresses, Tamil Nadu’s universities are increasingly resembling headless institutions, with decision-making frozen and reforms stalled. By August the number would climb to 18, as the extended tenure of VCs at the Alagappa University and Manonmaniam Sundaranar University is set to expire, pushing the system closer to a near-total leadership vacuum.

The crisis is particularly acute because the governor serves as chancellor for 20 of the 22 state universities, making the deadlock over appointment powers central to the impasse. With legal disputes over control of search committees still unresolved in courts, fresh appointments have effectively been stalled for over three years.