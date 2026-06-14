Ukkadam Terminal-II works to be completed in a month

COIMBATORE: The long-awaited second terminal of the Ukkadam Twin Bus Terminus project is expected to be ready within a month, according to officials of Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC). The assurance comes amid growing frustration among commuters and residents over worsening traffic congestion in Ukkadam, with all bus operations currently operating from the newly inaugurated Terminal-I.

Passengers and the public have urged the CCMC to expedite remaining works at Terminal II and open it at the earliest to ease mounting pressure on the first terminal.

The proposal to modernise Ukkadam bus stand was first announced by former Chief Minister MK Stalin during his visit to Pollachi on March 13, 2024. Initially estimated to cost Rs 20 crore, the project outlay was later revised to Rs 21.55 crore after preparation of a detailed project report (DPR). Following several rounds of design revisions, approvals and fund allocation, construction finally commenced on August 24, 2025.

Ukkadam is one of Coimbatore's six major bus terminals, alongside Gandhipuram, Singanallur, the Thiruvalluvar SETC terminal, Mettupalayam Road bus stand and the omni bus Stand on Sathy Road. The redevelopment became necessary after a significant portion of the original Ukkadam bus stand was demolished to facilitate the construction of the Ukkadam-Aathupalam flyover.

Under the revamped plan, the facility has been split into two dedicated terminals. Terminal-I, located opposite the Ukkadam police station on land previously used as a fish market, caters to north-bound buses. Terminal-II, being developed near the police station at the site of the existing bus stand, has been earmarked for south-bound services. Together, the two terminals will feature 58 bus bays and accommodate up to 80 buses simultaneously.