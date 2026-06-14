Woman cop gangraped, boyfriend among three held in TN

SIVAGANGA: The Sivaganga district police on Saturday arrested three persons for the alleged gang rape of a 30-year-old woman constable on Friday night. The arrested were identified as D Robin (28) of Thoothai of Sivaganga, P Maharaja (25) of Sithalangudi in Sivaganga and K Harish Rajan (21) of Sithalangudi.

According to police, the victim, a constable attached with Armed Reserve, Sivaganga, went for dinner with her boyfriend Robin during her off-duty hours on Friday. After having dinner, Robin took the victim to a secluded area where they had a consensual sexual relationship. Later at night, Robin called up his friend, P Maharaja, who was also the victim’s ex-boyfriend. However, Maharajan reached the spot with his another friend Harish Rajan. When Maharajan forced the victim for getting into a sexual relationship, the latter refused, but Maharajan and Harish Rajan, allegedly raped her one by one. After the assault, the victim escaped from the spot and called the police.

Based on her complaint, the AWPS Sivaganga on Saturday registered a case and arrested the trio under 70 (i), 55, 351 (ii) of BNS. They were all later remanded in prison. The victim was sent to medical examination. Police said that counselling will be arranged for her.