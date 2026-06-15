18-year-old dies soon after surgery in Madurai, kin allege negligence

MADURAI: Relatives of an 18-year-old woman staged a protest and attacked a private hospital in Melur town on Saturday night after she died following a surgery the previous day.

The deceased person was K Isha of Melur.

According to a police source, Isha was suffering from abscess in her uterus and was admitted to a private hospital in Melur town a few days ago. On June 13, the surgery was carried out, but she fell unconscious during the process, and was immediately moved to the Melur Government Hospital where she died within a few minutes.

Following this Isha’s relatives protested in front of the private hospital on Saturday night and raised slogans stating she died due to medical negligence. They also attacked the facility with stones.

The protestors moved out from the spot after the police held talks with them. The relatives claimed that the doctors from the private hospital didn’t treat the young woman properly and blocked the road in front of the Melur Bus Stand on Sunday afternoon.

Police are yet to book a case. Health officials have launched an investigation into the death.