31 seats of AIADMK ‘alms’ given by PMK: MLA Shanmugam

VILLUPURAM: Lashing out at AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami days after leading an open rebellion against him, Mailam MLA C Ve Shanmugam on Sunday said 31 of the 47 Assembly seats the party won in this year’s Assembly election were in the northern region, and that the victory was made possible due to “the alms” handed out by its ally, the PMK.

He said if the PMK was not in the alliance, Palaniswami would have struggled but still would have won from his seat. Addressing media persons in Tindivanam, Shanmugam accused Palaniswami of “staging a drama” with the conflict playing within the AIADMK to facilitate the political entry of his son. While the AIADMK has traditionally opposed dynastic politics, it is now falling into the hands of a single family, he alleged.

Pointing to the party functionaries who recently defected to the ruling TVK, Shanmugam said the AIADMK is now collapsing like a pack of cards. Claiming the AIADMK now having reached a stage where no one is allowed to raise questions, the rebel MLA faulted the party leadership for failing to acknowledge the reasons behind the party’s electoral defeats despite the grassroots functionaries understanding them.

Further, Shanmugam said J Jayalalithaa, one of the “tallleaders” of the AIADMK, owned up for the party’s defeat in the elections but soon steered it to victory by forging alliances.