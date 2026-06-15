40-year-old peepal tree transplanted amid Coimbatore-Sathyamangalam Road widening work

COIMBATORE: In a heartening example of balancing development with environmental responsibility, a 40-year-old peepal tree was carefully uprooted and transplanted along Coimbatore-Sathy Road as part of the ongoing road widening project.

The tree, located near the Kaapi Kadai bus stop on the Sathyamangalam Road, had stood for decades as a silent witness to the city's growth. However, with the expansion of the busy stretch becoming necessary to ease traffic congestion, authorities opted for transplantation instead of felling it.

The road connecting Coimbatore and Sathyamangalam is being widened at a cost of Rs 70 crore. The National Highways wing of the State Highways Department in Coimbatore division is executing the project, which involves expanding the carriageway from seven metres to 10 metres between Kurumbapalayam and Puliyampatti. The four-lane stretch from Saravanampatti to Karattumedu is also progressing rapidly.

Initially, officials had sought permission to cut down 621 trees along the route. Following an inspection, the Coimbatore District Green Committee directed that 54 of these trees be transplanted instead. So far, 42 trees have been successfully relocated and replanted.

K Syed, a tree transplantation expert and member of the District Green Committee, told TNIE that the approach marks a significant shift in infrastructure practices.

"Earlier, officials used to chop off all the trees before starting any road works. But things have changed now. Through translocating, trees get a new lease of life," he said.

He added that the 40-year-old peepal tree was the oldest among the trees identified for transplantation and that the remaining trees would be relocated in the coming days. "The initiative has emerged as a model for sustainable development, demonstrating that urban growth and environmental conservation can go hand in hand."