Cancer centres will be set up in all TN districts, says minister Arunraj

ERODE: Measures will be taken to establish specialised cancer treatment centres in all districts, said KG Arunraj, TN Minister for Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare, in Erode on Sunday.

Addressing the reporters, Arunraj said, “CM’s aim is to provide quality medical services to everyone in the state. Based on this, we are conducting inspections in all hospitals. We will soon consult with the CM and take measures to address the shortage of nurses. There is also a need to create new positions for doctors.”

Responding to DMK president MK Stalin’s criticism that the CM is shopping the AIADMK MLAs, he said, “Not only AIADMK, cadre and functionaries from various parties are coming to join TVK. They are joining TVK due to dissatisfaction with AIADMK leadership.”

Further, the minister said, “The TVK’s stance is that NEET is against state rights and rural people. At the NITI Aayog meeting, the CM urged that students must be admitted to medical courses based on Class 12 marks. TVK will raise its voice whenever state rights are affected.”