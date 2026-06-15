Cross-party defections aid TVK’s push to constitute its own trade union wing

TIRUCHY: TVK’s efforts to constitute a trade union wing has got a boost in the recent defection of members from the DMK, AIADMK, VCK and others to the ruling party as several of those who shifted loyalties were leaders of their respective party’s labour union movement.

Among the AIADMK-affiliated Anna Thozhirsanga Peravai (ATP), the DMK-backed Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) and the VCK’s Labour Liberation Front (LLF), and others, labour leaders contend that the ATP has been the most affected by the defections so far, a perception reinforced by the recent induction of its former state secretary A Kamalakannan into the TVK.

Elaborating on his reasons for leaving the AIADMK, Kamalakannan told TNIE, “I had been working in the party and the ATP for more than 40 years. After two consecutive defeats, many of us lost confidence in the leadership. There was also little engagement with trade union activities. Before I could formally resign, I was removed after being seen with a group associated with rebel AIADMK leaders.”

Further, he said TVK president and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s ideas aligned more with that of former AIADMK stalwart M G Ramachandran, under whom the ATP was founded.