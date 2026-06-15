Enact a law against ‘honour killings’: VCK to TN government

CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan has urged the TVK-led government to secure the recommendations of the Justice K N Basha Commission and enact a law against honour killings without delay, while referring to a fresh spate of caste killings in southern districts.

Describing the continuing rise in caste killings in Tamil Nadu as deeply distressing, Thirumavalavan in a statement on Sunday reiterated his party’s long-standing demand for a dedicated law to prevent caste-based honour killings.

He noted that Rajasthan became the first state to enact a law against honour killings in 2019, and Karnataka passed its own legislation — the Prevention of Violence (in the name of Honour and Tradition) Act — in April this year.

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK government had constituted a commission headed by Justice Basha in November to study measures to prevent honour killings, but its report is yet to be submitted to the government, Thirumavalavan said.

He also recalled that a petition seeking such a law had been filed in the Supreme Court on behalf of TVK last year, following the honour killing of software engineer Kavin in Tirunelveli.