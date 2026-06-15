Few takers for PG courses at Madras varsity

CHENNAI: The 169-year-old University of Madras is facing a persistent challenge marked by a widening gap between sanctioned intake and actual student enrolment.

An analysis of admission data from 2020 to 2026 accessed by TNIE paints a concerning picture of postgraduate enrolment trends. The vacancy rate peaked in 2024–25, when only 1,492 students were admitted against a sanctioned strength of 2,149, leaving 30.57% of seats unfilled.

Though 2025–26 recorded a marginal improvement with 1,590 admissions, nearly 23.34% of seats still remained vacant. Officials acknowledge that falling enrolment has prompted several departments to scale down intake. “In almost every syndicate meeting, there is an agenda where departments seek reduction of seats due to faculty shortage or infrastructural constraints,” said a faculty member.

Academicians and former vice-chancellors attribute the trend to multiple structural issues. Former vice-chancellor P Duraisamy said the lack of faculty has directly impacted academic quality and student confidence.

“Madras University once attracted students for its eminent faculty, but today over 67% of permanent posts remain vacant. Guest lecturers cannot match the same level of academic rigour,” he said.