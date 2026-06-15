Fishers across TN return to sea braving rising fuel cost, rough weather

NAGAPATTINAM/THOOTHUKUDI: As the 61-day annual fishing ban ended on Sunday, harbours across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry buzzed back to life. Fishermen untied boats, repaired nets, loaded ice and provisions, while anxious eyes remained fixed on the tides, waiting for water levels to rise by sundown before venturing into the sea. Amid the renewed activity, growing concerns over soaring fuel prices, availability of diesel, and uncertain weather conditions cast a shadow over the fishing season ahead.

Standing next to his boat in Karaikal harbour, P Anandraj, a fisherman from Karaikalmedu, said a trawler requires at least 5,000-6,000 litres of diesel for a four-to-five-day trip. “Diesel prices have risen from Rs 92 a litre to nearly Rs 102. The rising fuel price has added roughly Rs 60,000 to the cost of each trip. Ice bars, too, have become costlier, rising from Rs 80 to Rs 100.

Around 300 to 400 bars are needed for every trip,” he said. Mechanised fishing vessel owners in Thoothukudi attributed the rise in fuel prices to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The tax-free diesel supplied to eligible boat owners has also risen from Rs 71 per litre before the ban to Rs 81.92 per litre. Fishermen said the monthly subsidised diesel allocation of around 1,900 litres is sufficient for barely a day’s operation.

RMP Rajendra Nattar, president of the Indian National Fishermen Union, urged the state government to increase the allocation, pointing out that neighbouring states provide nearly double the quantity.