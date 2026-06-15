Govt’s home physio scheme for disabled children stalled in Vellore for three years

VELLORE: From 10.30 pm every night, Ashok Kumar* hears his daughter, Archita* (13), cry in pain and writhe in discomfort due to a locomotor disability. Kumar and his wife, Sheela*, spend the night helplessly trying to ease her suffering, but her struggle often continues until 3-4 am, when she sleeps from exhaustion.

More often than not, however, they can do little but listen to their daughter’s cries echo through the house. “Either my wife or I fold her legs, give a few massages. But, on some nights, nothing works,” said Ashok.

This was not so difficult for the family three years ago, when a mobile therapy unit (MTU) vehicle would bring to their home a physiotherapist who would treat Archita, said Kumar. For over five years, she underwent this home-based physiotherapy before the programme was stopped three years ago, reportedly due to a lack of funds.

Officials attributed several administrative issues — including reduced allocation of funds, irregular salary payments, and lack of trained staff — to the non-operation of MTU vehicles. “Hardly around `1 lakh is annually allocated for the programme. It is difficult to manage with that considering the rising fuel charges,” said an official.