Head constable killed as bus rams seized tractor in Ramanathapuram; CM announces Rs 30 lakh aid

RAMANATHAPURAM: A head constable was killed after a government bus rammed into a tractor that he was driving to a police station following its seizure in an illegal sand mining case near Therpogi in Devipattinam on Monday wee hours.
The deceased was identified as head constable M Mahesh Kumar (41), attached to the Devipattinam police station.
According to police, acting on information about illegal sand mining within the Devipattinam police station limits, a team led by a Sub-Inspector seized a tractor allegedly used for illegal sand transportation. While the seized vehicle was being taken to the police station, Mahesh Kumar was driving the tractor along the Ramanathapuram – Tiruchy National Highway.
A government bus travelling from Nagercoil to Velankanni collided with the rear of the tractor, resulting in Mahesh Kumar sustaining fatal injuries. He died at the spot.
Police sources said that the bus driver and 15 others sustained injuries in the incident were undergoing treatment at the Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital. The Devipattinam police have registered a case and are investigating the accident.
Meanwhile, expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay said the death of Mahesh Kumar was an irreparable loss to the Tamil Nadu Police department and his family. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family, relatives and colleagues of the deceased.
The Chief Minister also announced that Rs 30 lakh would be provided as relief assistance to the family of the head constable.