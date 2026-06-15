Head constable killed as bus rams seized tractor in Ramanathapuram; CM announces Rs 30 lakh aid

RAMANATHAPURAM: A head constable was killed after a government bus rammed into a tractor that he was driving to a police station following its seizure in an illegal sand mining case near Therpogi in Devipattinam on Monday wee hours.

The deceased was identified as head constable M Mahesh Kumar (41), attached to the Devipattinam police station.

According to police, acting on information about illegal sand mining within the Devipattinam police station limits, a team led by a Sub-Inspector seized a tractor allegedly used for illegal sand transportation. While the seized vehicle was being taken to the police station, Mahesh Kumar was driving the tractor along the Ramanathapuram – Tiruchy National Highway.

A government bus travelling from Nagercoil to Velankanni collided with the rear of the tractor, resulting in Mahesh Kumar sustaining fatal injuries. He died at the spot.