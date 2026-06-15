Install CCTVs, say cops as theft of copper tube from ACs rises in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: The rise in copper price has made outdoor units of air conditioners easy target for thieves as at least 20 cases of copper tube theft from ACs have been officially recorded in city limits.

According to city police, theft cases involving AC coils and electrical wiring were registered from September 2025 to June 2026, and over 10 suspects have been arrested.

The police said the suspects had sold the parts to scrap dealer for quick money, causing financial loss and repeated repair costs for owners of houses, commercial places.

The incidents are linked to the rising market value of copper and the ease of removing parts from outdoor AC units for sale through scrap networks causing financial loss and repeated repair costs for property owners.

Most thefts occur between midnight and 4 am. The police said the suspects generally survey locations during the day. Based on market trends, copper has become an attractive target for theft due to its rising price. From 2023 to 2026, prices rose from `700/kg to `1,700/kg.

Scrap copper is bought at lower rates (about Rs 700/kg for wire and Rs 200-500/kg for tubes. Thieves often burn or strip insulated copper wires in isolated places to remove plastic coating and increase resale value, sources said.

A stationery shop in Thillai Nagar lost copper tubes from its air-conditioning system and spent nearly Rs 20,000 on repairs. A biryani outlet on Sastri Road reported a loss of copper tubing two months ago, leading to repair costs of nearly `1 lakh.