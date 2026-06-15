Kovai airport expansion: Approach road wall will curb access to lands, say farmers

COIMBATORE: Residents and farmers of Chinniyampalayam and Irugur, who gave up land for the Coimbatore Airport expansion project, are opposing the Airports Authority of India’s (AAI’s) plan to build a perimeter wall on both sides of the proposed ‘Approach Road’ from Avinashi Road to the new terminal, saying it will cut off access to their remaining lands.

Locals allege that if the entire 1,917-metre-long, 60-metre-wide approach road is walled off, they will lose connectivity. The road passes through parts of RG Pudur, Irugur and Chinniyampalayam and crosses a 20-metre-wide, 1,200-metre-long local road that serves as the primary access route.

“The closure would also cut connectivity to Irugur Road, effectively isolating our remaining properties,” said K Manimaran (named changed) a farmer who gave over two acres for the project and now farms on the remaining one acre.

“We did not oppose a wall for the airport premises. But AAI has started work to construct a wall for the approach road. This move would completely take over the existing road,” he said.

Farmers said the state government issued a GO on October 4, 2010, to acquire land for expansion, but no plans were made for access roads to unacquired lands. Compensation was fixed and paid only in 2020- `900 per sq ft for agricultural land and Rs 1,500 per sq ft for residential land, with no announcement on connectivity for remaining areas.

“While compensation was paid for the acquired portions, the remaining lands continue to be our primary source of livelihood. Without an alternative access road, airport security restrictions would make farming and living impossible,” another farmer said.

Residents want AAI to build the approach road with a 10-metre-wide service road on both sides, similar to the current airport road. “If there is no option, AAI should acquire our remaining land as we could not manage the properties without road access,” they said.

Officials said AAI has stopped wall construction and recommended alternative arrangements. Farmers have taken the issue to Sulur MLA NM Sugumar, seeking intervention.

After meeting AAI officials, Sugumar said he asked them to provide a service road for public access. “Without access, they cannot do farming and live there. Every DTCP site or agricultural land must have a pathway and blocking their road rights is not acceptable. We are working to get a positive result on this issue,” the Sulur MLA told TNIE.