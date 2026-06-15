Off the cuff | Schooling the school

Schools usually expect surprise inspections from education officials, not political party functionaries. Teachers at the Government Higher Secondary School in Mampazhapattu got an unexpected civics lesson when a group led by a TVK functionary walked in, questioned the headmaster, interacted with students and announced, “Our rule is beginning now,” while advising the staff to “be careful.” The classroom briefly turned into a fan club when students were asked if they liked CM Vijay, prompting whistles from many. A senior teacher remarked that even during decades of Dravidian rule, no party cadre had conducted such an inspection. “We do not know what else we are going to face in the coming days,” the teacher said.

Bagalavan Perier B

VIPs bring out the broom

If civic cleanliness had a calendar, it would revolve around VIP visits. Ahead of the CM’s arrival at Rajarathinam Stadium, roads sparkled, medians looked freshly groomed and even stray litter seemed to have taken the day off. It was a heartening reminder that our civic agencies possess remarkable cleaning skills, they reserve them for special occasions. Residents can only wonder if they, too, need a security convoy to get their neighbourhoods spruced up. Governments may change, but this pre-VIP makeover ritual remains timeless. After all, roads carry citizens every day, not just dignitaries once in a while.

Gautham Selvarajan

Transfer limbo

The elections are over. The winners have celebrated, and the new government has settled in. But for several police inspectors transferred across the four districts of the Vellore Range during the election season, the wait continues. They remain posted away from their original stations, with no further clarity. As schools reopen, their families are once again left juggling admissions and commutes. Election transfers are meant to be temporary. For many police families, however, ‘temporary’ seems to stretch far longer than anyone anticipated.

Nimisha S Pradeep