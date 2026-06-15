One cop held, 3 suspended over prisoner’s escape from Coimbatore Medical College Hospital

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police on Sunday arrested an Armed Reserve (AR) police personnel for allegedly helping an Andhra Pradesh-based cybercriminal escape from the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Friday night.

Moreover, three police personnel attached to AR have been placed under suspension for negligence in the discharge of duties in connection with the incident. The arrested AR constable was identified as Sheik Muhammad Roshan, who has also been suspended.

SSI Periyasamy and constables Bharathidasan and Ashokumar of the AR unit in the city have also been placed under suspension. The police also arrested the cybercriminal’s friend Vijaykumar, who allegedly paid rS 20,000 to the personnel to help the accused escape. Police said N Bhimudu Ajit Kumar (29) was involved in nearly 30 cheating cases related to fraudulent car sale transactions on OLX.

Following his earlier arrest, Andhra Pradesh police lodged him in Rapalle sub-jail and later admitted him into Guntur GH for treatment. However, he escaped and entered Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, he was subsequently arrested by Tiruppur North police on June 4 for allegedly cheating a taxi driver in a car sale transaction. Due to high blood pressure, Ajit Kumar was admitted to the prisoners’ ward at CMCH on June 4 under police protection. On Friday evening, he escaped via the women’s ward of the hospital.