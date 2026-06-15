Police step in amid uproar at AIADMK meet in Kovilpatti

THOOTHUKUDI: A consultation meeting of the AIADMK office-bearers of the Thoothukudi north district held at Kovilpatti witnessed tense moments amid arguments over the defection of past district secretary Kadambur C Raju to the TVK. Police had to step into the hall and calm the agitated party functionaries.

It was the first meeting held after the former three-time AIADMK legislator Raju shifted his allegiance to the state’s leading ruling party after he lost to the DMK candidate in the recent Assembly election.

During the meeting, the AIADMK cadres strongly condemned Raju for leaving the party. However, one literary wing functionary, Selvam, urged the cadres to stop denouncing the one who had left the party, and to give suggestions on improving the party, but his advice did not go well with other functionaries.

Irked over his remarks, a few members tried to pull Selvam’s collar and drag him out of the venue. Senior leaders intervened and stopped the commotion.

Meanwhile, AIADMK women wing joint secretary Priya alleged that the cadre failed to work hard for the victory of Vilathikulam Assembly constituency candidate P Sathya.

She also claimed that the partymen did not respect the women wing cadres. The party functionary objected to her comment, leading to another commotion. The personnel of the Kovilpatti east police arrived and pacified the angry party members.

Finally, the assembled AIADMK cadre passed a resolution condemning Kadambur C Raju. They also vowed to strengthen the hands of party General Secretary Edapadi K Palaniswami.