Rain affects palm jaggery output in Ramnathapuram, price rises to Rs 350/kg

RAMANATHAPURAM: Ramanathapuram, one of Tamil Nadu’s major palmyra jaggery-producing districts, has witnessed a sharp decline in production this season due to inadequate pre-season rainfall and unseasonal rain during the harvesting period, affecting livelihoods and pushing up market prices.

The district traditionally produces around 1,000 tonnes of palmyra jaggery annually and is also among the state’s leading producers of palmyra sugar. The annual karupatti production season starts in March and continues till June or July, but adverse weather conditions this year have significantly reduced yield.

M Jayapandian, a producer, said the quantity of nectar collected from the trees has dropped drastically. “Under normal conditions, a farmer can produce around 20kg of jaggery a day, but this year we were able to produce only 6 to 7 kg a day due to lower nectar production,” he said.

He added that intermittent rainfall during summer may extend the harvesting season by a few more weeks, which could partially offset the current shortfall, though the situation remains uncertain.

Farmers said production costs remain high despite the reduced output. They spend between `5,000 and `10,000 to lease 100 to 150 palmyra trees for a season, apart from around `10,000 towards labour charges. The decline in production has made it difficult for many producers to recover their investments. The reduced arrivals have also led to a rise in prices. P Sathaiah, farmer and coordinator of the Ramanathapuram Palm Board, said palmyra jaggery is currently selling at `300-`350 per kg, compared to about `250 per kg last year.

“Due to the fall in production, prices have increased. Procurement prices have also gone up, resulting in open market prices reaching `400-`430 per kg,” he said. Farmers have urged the state government to take measures to increase the palmyra tree population, noting that a large number of trees have been lost over the years. They have also sought the introduction of a minimum support price for palmyra jaggery and other palm products, besides government procurement and safeguard the livelihoods of palm workers.