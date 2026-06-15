Tamil Maanila Congress quits BJP-led NDA

CHENNAI: Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president GK Vasan on Sunday announced that his party was quitting the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The decision was taken after detailed consultations with the party’s executive committee members and office-bearers, Vasan told reporters.

Stating that the TMC(M), founded 12 years ago, had contested both Assembly and Lok Sabha elections without achieving satisfactory results, Vasan said party cadres are of the view that the organisation should contest the upcoming local body elections, expected next year, on its own.

He expressed hope that the decision would help strengthen the party at the grassroots level. Vasan, however, clarified that the TMC(M)’s exit from the alliance was not due to any differences with the BJP, the AIADMK or other NDA constituents. Vasan said 90% of office-bearers suggested that the TMC (M) should strengthen the party structure.