Tamil Nadu launches district-specific heat warning system

CHENNAI: The state has introduced a localised, colour-coded heat early warning system as Chennai and several interior districts, until recently, faced an unusually prolonged heat spell, marked by high daytime temperatures and warm nights that offer little relief.

Chennai’s Meenambakkam observatory recorded 40°C or above on nine of the first 10 days of June, coming close to the extreme of 2024 when the city logged 13 such days between June 1 and 17. The day-time temperature, from June 11, dropped below normal, thanks to the recent thunderstorms.

The State Heat Action Plan 2026 proposes district-specific thresholds associated with health impacts and response actions, recognising that conventionally declaring heat waves may overlook local risks. For Chennai, four alert categories have been identified. Temperatures below 37°C fall in the normal range.

A Yellow Alert kicks in at 37°C-39°C, signalling moderate heat stress. An Orange Alert applies from 39°C-41°C, requiring preparedness measures from departments. A Red Alert is proposed above 41°C, when emergency response may be activated.