Welfare of workers is our top priority: Minister Mohamed Parvas

CHENNAI: Labour Welfare and Skill Development Minister J Mohamed Parvas made a surprise entry into Tamil Nadu politics by winning the Aranthangi Assembly seat in Pudukkottai district, defeating strongman Su Thirunavukkarasar’s son S T Ramachandran (Congress).
A long-time member of actor-turned-Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s fan club Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, Parvas is seen by TVK cadre as a young, energetic and approachable leader. In a conversation with TNIE’s S Kumaresan, the minister spoke about his priorities, achievements and plans for workers’ welfare.
What are your priorities for the department in the first six months?
We have 20 welfare boards under the department including the Construction Workers Welfare Board and welfare boards for washermen, hairdressers and several other groups. We want to ensure that people who work hard receive the support they deserve.
Workers have many demands. Many workers seek pension benefits and financial assistance through welfare boards. Right now, our focus is to solve their problems as soon as we receive petitions.
Do you have any special plans to address the grievances of unorganised workers?
Yes. We are planning to hold a dedicated meeting to discuss the issues faced by unorganised workers, based on which we intend to introduce a new system to address their grievances quickly. Our aim is to create a simple and effective mechanism so that workers receive help without delay.
Workers have long demanded equal pay for equal work. Even within government departments, workers doing similar jobs receive different wages. What is your view?
We understand the concerns of workers and will consider them seriously. We will discuss these issues with the labour secretary and study the financial situation. After examining all aspects, we will take suitable decisions.
Minimum wages vary from district to district. Workers doing similar jobs often receive different wages. Will the government address this issue?
We are studying how workers have been treated over the years and what changes are needed. Genuine demands will be examined carefully, and we will make efforts to improve the situation.
Autorickshaw drivers have been demanding fare revision. What is your response?
Many people have brought this issue to my attention. After consulting all stakeholders, we will make a fair decision that benefits everyone. A good decision will be taken under the guidance of the chief minister.
During your short stint, what do you consider your biggest achievement?
One of the first issues brought to my attention was employee transfers in the department. Many people approached me seeking transfers due to family reasons, pregnancy, children’s education or personal hardships. After verifying the genuineness of their requests, we issued transfer orders without delay. We did not make people run from office to office. I consider this one of our early achievements.
We have also received requests from construction workers and other unorganised workers. There were thousands of pending applications related to pensions, accident assistance and other benefits. I have instructed officials that no welfare application should remain pending unnecessarily. Workers should receive assistance without delay. I am confident that the backlog of applications will be cleared soon.