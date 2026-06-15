Welfare of workers is our top priority: Minister Mohamed Parvas

CHENNAI: Labour Welfare and Skill Development Minister J Mohamed Parvas made a surprise entry into Tamil Nadu politics by winning the Aranthangi Assembly seat in Pudukkottai district, defeating strongman Su Thirunavukkarasar’s son S T Ramachandran (Congress).

A long-time member of actor-turned-Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s fan club Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, Parvas is seen by TVK cadre as a young, energetic and approachable leader. In a conversation with TNIE’s S Kumaresan, the minister spoke about his priorities, achievements and plans for workers’ welfare.

What are your priorities for the department in the first six months?

We have 20 welfare boards under the department including the Construction Workers Welfare Board and welfare boards for washermen, hairdressers and several other groups. We want to ensure that people who work hard receive the support they deserve.

Workers have many demands. Many workers seek pension benefits and financial assistance through welfare boards. Right now, our focus is to solve their problems as soon as we receive petitions.

Do you have any special plans to address the grievances of unorganised workers?

Yes. We are planning to hold a dedicated meeting to discuss the issues faced by unorganised workers, based on which we intend to introduce a new system to address their grievances quickly. Our aim is to create a simple and effective mechanism so that workers receive help without delay.