127 years on, Nilgiri Mountain Railway struggles with inadequate tourist facilities

NILGIRIS: Even as the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) marks 127th year of its operations on Monday, tourists continue to face difficulties due to inadequate basic amenities along the route.
Tourists and enthusiasts have urged the Southern Railway to improve essential facilities such as drinking water and toilets at stations between Mettupalayam and Coonoor.
Despite its engineering excellence, natural beauty and heritage value, tourists say basic amenities remain inadequate. At Kallar railway station, although a toilet facility was sponsored by Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC), passengers complain of poor maintenance.
"The toilet was very dirty. Some passengers had spat betel leaf and tobacco into the urinal, turning the surroundings unhygienic," said a tourist who recently travelled on the route.
Similarly, toilets at Runnymade station remain closed, while facilities at Hillgrove station are insufficient, especially for women passengers.
Tourists also noted delays in garbage clearance.
"Only after complaints are raised do officials act. When I reported about garbage piling up at Coonoor station, I was told the contractor would be changed from July 1 and the garbage was cleared subsequently," said a frequent traveller.
Train enthusiasts further pointed out that even after a recent visit by Southern Railway General Manager RN Singh ahead of the anniversary, no steps were taken to highlight or celebrate the milestone.
"Apart from upgrading the stations, the Indian Railways should also invest in promoting and celebrating the heritage of this world-famous railway," an enthusiast said.
The historic railway commenced its first journey between Mettupalayam and Coonoor on June 15, 1899. Although the anniversary falls on Monday, no official celebrations were organised. Recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2005, the NMR is considered one of the most scenic train routes in India, attracting tourists from across the country for the three-hour ride between Mettupalayam and Udagamandalam.
According to D Venugopal of the Nilgiris Documentation Centre, the railway has a fascinating history. "When NMR was built, two Parsis, Kaikobad Rao and Hormijee Hazary, came to the Nilgiris as labour contractors.
In 1893, while serving in the Assam Bengal Railway, Kaikobad Rao authored 'A Short History of the Nilgiri Railway' for the Institution of Civil Engineers. This was perhaps the first documented account of the NMR," he said.
Moreover, due to the steep gradient of the Nilgiri hills, the railways adopted the first-of-its-kind rack and pinion system, showcasing remarkable engineering innovation.