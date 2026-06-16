127 years on, Nilgiri Mountain Railway struggles with inadequate tourist facilities

NILGIRIS: Even as the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) marks 127th year of its operations on Monday, tourists continue to face difficulties due to inadequate basic amenities along the route.

Tourists and enthusiasts have urged the Southern Railway to improve essential facilities such as drinking water and toilets at stations between Mettupalayam and Coonoor.

Despite its engineering excellence, natural beauty and heritage value, tourists say basic amenities remain inadequate. At Kallar railway station, although a toilet facility was sponsored by Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC), passengers complain of poor maintenance.

"The toilet was very dirty. Some passengers had spat betel leaf and tobacco into the urinal, turning the surroundings unhygienic," said a tourist who recently travelled on the route.

Similarly, toilets at Runnymade station remain closed, while facilities at Hillgrove station are insufficient, especially for women passengers.

Tourists also noted delays in garbage clearance.

"Only after complaints are raised do officials act. When I reported about garbage piling up at Coonoor station, I was told the contractor would be changed from July 1 and the garbage was cleared subsequently," said a frequent traveller.