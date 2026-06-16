41% of Thoppur ghat improvement project completed: NHAI

DHARMAPURI: The National Highways Authority of India announced that over 41% of the construction of the Thoppur Ghat improvement project has been completed. The project aims to fix the abnormal road gradients, which has been the cause of numerous accidents.
On Monday, the NHAI Project Director of Salem Division, K Srinivasulu conducted an inspection on the progress of the Thoppur ghat improvement project near Mettur junction, Kattamedu, Anjaneyar temple and Palayampudur toll gate.
Following this, Srinivasalu in a press meet at Palayampudur, said, "The project began in March 2025 and so far over 41.53% of the project has been completed. The Thoppur ghat improvement projects an initiative of the NHAI to make the Thoppur ghat safer.
Between 2018 and 2025, the ghat road has had more than 630 road accidents and among this 181 fatalities have been reported. Out of this, 63 people died on the spot and 2,173 suffered grievous injuries with several hundred crores of property loss reported.
Subsequently, in 2022, the stretch was announced as a 'Black spot'. Since then initiatives have been going for road improvement and in 2023 the Elevated highway corridor was announced at a cost of Rs 905 crores. So far 548 crores have been sanctioned for the project and works are under way."
Srivavasulu who commented about the need for the project said, "The Thoppur ghat road has abnormal road gradient and the track between Dharmapuri and Salem had a gradient of 9%. Now, through improvements, the gradient between Dharmapuri and Salem will be corrected to 3% and the gradient between Salem and Dharmapuri will be corrected to 5%.
This will eliminate the possibility of drivers losing control of their vehicles."
Speaking about the key features of the project, Srinivasulu said, "Of the total 6.6 km stretch of the improvement project, an elevated highway corridor is being constructed at a 3.68 km stretch.
This elevated highway comprises a total of 83 pillars, with the height of the pillar ranging from 8 metre to 50 metre. To ensure safety of people and wildlife, over 15 culverts have been paved, three minor bridges are being constructed, and one small and three Vehicular Underpass is under construction."