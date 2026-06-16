41% of Thoppur ghat improvement project completed: NHAI

DHARMAPURI: The National Highways Authority of India announced that over 41% of the construction of the Thoppur Ghat improvement project has been completed. The project aims to fix the abnormal road gradients, which has been the cause of numerous accidents.

On Monday, the NHAI Project Director of Salem Division, K Srinivasulu conducted an inspection on the progress of the Thoppur ghat improvement project near Mettur junction, Kattamedu, Anjaneyar temple and Palayampudur toll gate.

Following this, Srinivasalu in a press meet at Palayampudur, said, "The project began in March 2025 and so far over 41.53% of the project has been completed. The Thoppur ghat improvement projects an initiative of the NHAI to make the Thoppur ghat safer.

Between 2018 and 2025, the ghat road has had more than 630 road accidents and among this 181 fatalities have been reported. Out of this, 63 people died on the spot and 2,173 suffered grievous injuries with several hundred crores of property loss reported.

Subsequently, in 2022, the stretch was announced as a 'Black spot'. Since then initiatives have been going for road improvement and in 2023 the Elevated highway corridor was announced at a cost of Rs 905 crores. So far 548 crores have been sanctioned for the project and works are under way."