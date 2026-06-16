CM breakfast scheme expanded up to Class 8 in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday announced the expansion of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme to cover government and aided school students of classes 6 to 8 as well, fulfilling a key poll promise made by his party. The first phase of the expanded scheme will be launched on September 17, the birth anniversary of Periyar E V Ramasamy.

The announcement was made through a press release after the CM chaired a review meeting on the functioning of the social welfare and women empowerment department at the secretariat.

Social Welfare Minister K Jagadeeswari said the expansion would bring nearly 15 lakh additional students under the scheme. With this, the total number of beneficiaries is expected to rise to around 35 lakh from the present 20 lakh students studying in classes 1 to 5.

She said the government currently spends over Rs 600 crore annually on the scheme, and the expenditure is expected to increase to nearly Rs 1,000 crore per annum following the expansion.