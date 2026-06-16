Coimbatore Medical College yet to shift OP services from block deemed unsafe three months ago

COIMBATORE: Nearly three months ago, the Public Works Department (PWD) allegedly deemed the 75-year-old outpatient (OP) block of the Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital (CMCH) structurally unsound in its assessment report, but the hospital administration is yet to relocate the OP departments functioning out of the block to safer locations within the premises.

The OP block of the institution witnesses a patient footfall of nearly 4,000 on a daily basis. The ageing building has shown signs of deterioration and is allegedly at risk of collapse, which has raised concerns among the doctors, hospital staff, and several patients, especially after a portion of the roof near the dermatology department collapsed around 10 days ago.

According to sources, the PWD, following an inspection three months ago, advised the hospital administration to relocate the OP departments as a precautionary measure. An official from the PWD also confirmed the submission of the assessment report regarding the structural stability of the block to the hospital administration.

However, officials from the hospital said that, barring a few, most of the 32 clinical departments are still functioning inside the building. A senior hospital staff member, on condition of anonymity, said, "The three-storey building has only a narrow staircase and ramp facilities.

But 90% of the outpatients visit the building daily for treatment. During peak hours, many feel inconvenienced when using the staircase. Also, the building lacks adequate ventilation and emergency exit passages to evacuate patients. So the departments should be relocated to safe places available in the other blocks."