Disabled kids stuck since doorstep physio service halted in TN

VELLORE: From 10.30 pm every night, Ashok Kumar* hears his daughter, Archita* (13), cry in pain and writhe in discomfort due to a locomotor disability. Kumar and his wife, Sheela*, spend the night helplessly trying to ease her suffering, but her struggle often continues until 3- 4 am, when she sleeps from exhaustion.

More often than not, however, they can do little but listen to their daughter’s cries echo through the house. “Either my wife or I fold her legs, give a few massages. But, on some nights, nothing works,” said Ashok.

This was not so difficult for the family three years ago, when a mobile therapy unit (MTU) vehicle would bring to their home a physiotherapist who would treat Archita, said Kumar. For over five years, she underwent this home-based physiotherapy before the programme was stopped three years ago, reportedly due to a lack of funds.

Officials attributed several administrative issues — including reduced allocation of funds, irregular salary payments, and lack of trained staff — to the non-operation of MTU vehicles. “Hardly around Rs 1 lakh is annually allocated for the programme. It is difficult to manage with that considering the rising fuel charges,” said an official.

An MTU vehicle has three staff members – a driver, an attender, and a physiotherapist. Some of them, who are contract staff, said they have not received salaries for the last three to four months. Moreover, the salaries have not been revised for the last 10 years, and the vehicle has not been upgraded since it was provided over a decade ago.