Parents allege lack of action against teacher for thrashing student at private school in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Parents of a class 10 student studying in a private school submitted a petition to the collector that despite the complaint over a teacher for thrashing their son and causing serious injuries on his leg, the police are yet to take any action for the last three months.
In a submission with Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar, C Manickaraj, father of the student from Kallipalayam alleged that despite repeated contact with the Peelamedu police on the complaint, they have not taken any action so far.
"On March 1, the mathematics teacher took him to the school's sick room and brutally thrashed him with a stick for not studying well in her subject. He sustained bleeding injuries on both legs. The teacher threatened him to not tell anyone about it.
Since then, he has been feeling tired, and pus began draining from the leg injuries in the next few days. Despite this, he attended his first board exam on March 11, suffering from vomiting and diarrhea. The school later admitted him to a private hospital," he said.
He added that they were unaware of the matter until the school management called them. When they reached the hospital, their son was unconscious due to fever, low blood pressure, and leg injuries. "We shifted him to another hospital on March 11 and admitted him to the ICU. Subsequently, the doctors carried out two surgeries on his leg due to severe injuries and formation of pus," he added.
He said that he filed a complaint with the Peelamedu police station soon after the incident but they failed to file FIR for a few days. "We took the matter to the Commissioner. Following that Peelamedu police filed an FIR with mistakes on dates.
When we pointed out they assured us of making corrections. However, they are making us run from pillar to post over carrying out investigation and further action," he said. Upon receiving the petition, the collector directed officials from the city police to look into the matter.