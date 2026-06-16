Parents allege lack of action against teacher for thrashing student at private school in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Parents of a class 10 student studying in a private school submitted a petition to the collector that despite the complaint over a teacher for thrashing their son and causing serious injuries on his leg, the police are yet to take any action for the last three months.

In a submission with Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar, C Manickaraj, father of the student from Kallipalayam alleged that despite repeated contact with the Peelamedu police on the complaint, they have not taken any action so far.

"On March 1, the mathematics teacher took him to the school's sick room and brutally thrashed him with a stick for not studying well in her subject. He sustained bleeding injuries on both legs. The teacher threatened him to not tell anyone about it.

Since then, he has been feeling tired, and pus began draining from the leg injuries in the next few days. Despite this, he attended his first board exam on March 11, suffering from vomiting and diarrhea. The school later admitted him to a private hospital," he said.