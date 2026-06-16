Seven injured as LPG cylinders explode near TN's Sriperumbudur

CHENNAI: Seven people sustained burn injuries after LPG cylinders exploded while attempts were being made to douse a fire that broke out at a house in Thathanur near Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district in the early hours of Tuesday, sources said.

Police said Murugan, who lives with his wife Nandhini and their two daughters, had recently constructed an additional portion on the first floor of his house. Electrical connection work was underway in the newly built section when a fire reportedly broke out and rapidly spread to the ground floor.

The family escaped safely and alerted the Oragadam police and the Sriperumbudur Fire and Rescue Services.