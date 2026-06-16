Six, including mother, held for selling two-month-old child to Namakkal couple

TIRUPATTUR: Six people have been arrested over the past two days for selling a two-month-old girl to a couple in Namakkal for Rs 4.6 lakh. The list of accused includes the mother, S Jabina (35), who begs for a living and was paid only Rs 50,000.

Jabina, a resident of Tharaikaadu in Pernambut, wanted to sell her child to make ends meet, said Akshay Anil Wakhare, Tirupattur Superintendent of Police.

Her husband, Shabbir, who is disabled and unemployed, was unaware that their baby was sold. Her friend, Rashid Ahamed (50), convinced her to sell the baby so she could settle all her debts and offered to help make the sale.

On May 20, Ahamed took the child from Jabina and eventually handed it to a broker, Pughal (45), who, in turn, contacted a nurse at a private hospital in Salem identified as Uma Maheswari, said police.