Students turn hostile witnesses in murder trial, Madras HC dubs them 'paper tigers'.

MADURAI: Disappointed with a group of engineering students who witnessed the gruesome murder of a fellow girl student but turned hostile during trial, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court observed that students will only become paper tigers in real life if they merely express their dissent and opinions on social media and choose not to act on it.

"The students had let down the deceased by not supporting the case of the prosecution and thus they failed in their duty to uphold truth," the court said.

A bench of justices N Anand Venkatesh and KK Ramakrishnan made the observations while dismissing an appeal filed by P Udayakumar, who was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, by a Fast Track Mahila Court in Karur in February 2022.

According to the prosecution, Udayakumar and the deceased were students of the engineering college and were in a relationship, but the latter chose to end it after sometime. Enraged by this, on August 30, 2016, Udayakumar trespassed into the girl's classroom and attacked her indiscriminately with a log, causing grievous injuries which resulted in her death. He also attacked and injured an assistant professor who tried to stop him.

Based on a complaint lodged by the professor, Karur town police arrested him and he was found guilty in 2022. Challenging his sentence, Udayakumar moved the high court in 2023. His counsel argued that the assistant professor was new to the college and could not have known Udayakumar, who had dropped out of the college due to lack of attendance.