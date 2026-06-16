Tamil Nadu govt shifts 56 senior police officers.

CHENNAI: A total of 56 senior police officers were transferred and posted across Tamil Nadu on Monday.
According to a government order, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) E S Uma has been posted as DIG, Headquarters, Greater Chennai Police (GCP), Chennai. Tiruvallur district SP Vivekananda Shukla has been transferred and posted as SP of Cuddalore. V V Sai Praneeth has been posted as the new SP of Tiruvallur district.
S Jeyakumar has been posted as SP of Dindigul district and S Kuthalingam as SP of Salem district. A C Karthikeyan has been posted as SP of Tiruvannamalai district. S Madhivanan has been posted as SP of Villupuram district. Gautam Goyal has been posted as SP of Virudhunagar district.
A K Arun Kabilan has been posted as SP of the Dharmapuri district. G S Anitha has been posted as SP of Krishnagiri district. Yadav Girish Ashok has been posted as SP of Namakkal district. N Devanathan has been posted as SP of Madurai district. Kelkar Subhramanya Balachandra has been posted as SP of Nagapattinam district.
S Vimala has been posted as SP, Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Headquarters. S S Maheswaran has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DC), Traffic, Coimbatore City. B K Arvind has been posted as SP, Q Branch CID, Chennai. T Senthil Kumar has been posted as SP, Enforcement, Chennai. Dr A Pradeep has been posted as SP/Assistant Inspector General of Police, Law and Order, O/o the DGP/HoPF, Chennai. G Nagajothi has been posted as SP, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, SIC, Chennai. P Mahendran has been posted as DC, South, Salem City and B Manikandan as DC, South, Trichy City. K Meena has been posted as SP, Vigilance & Anti Corruption, Central Range, Chennai.
S Rajesh Kannan has been posted as DC, Kolathur, GCP, Chennai. P Kumar has been posted as DC, T Nagar, GCP, Chennai. Samay Singh Meena has been posted as DC, Pulianthope, GCP, Chennai. G Jawahar has been posted as SP, Metro Zone, CB-CID, Chennai. Dr K Prabakar has been posted as DC, Traffic Tambaram Police Commissionerate.