Tamil Nadu govt shifts 56 senior police officers.

CHENNAI: A total of 56 senior police officers were transferred and posted across Tamil Nadu on Monday.

According to a government order, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) E S Uma has been posted as DIG, Headquarters, Greater Chennai Police (GCP), Chennai. Tiruvallur district SP Vivekananda Shukla has been transferred and posted as SP of Cuddalore. V V Sai Praneeth has been posted as the new SP of Tiruvallur district.

S Jeyakumar has been posted as SP of Dindigul district and S Kuthalingam as SP of Salem district. A C Karthikeyan has been posted as SP of Tiruvannamalai district. S Madhivanan has been posted as SP of Villupuram district. Gautam Goyal has been posted as SP of Virudhunagar district.

A K Arun Kabilan has been posted as SP of the Dharmapuri district. G S Anitha has been posted as SP of Krishnagiri district. Yadav Girish Ashok has been posted as SP of Namakkal district. N Devanathan has been posted as SP of Madurai district. Kelkar Subhramanya Balachandra has been posted as SP of Nagapattinam district.