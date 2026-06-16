Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu govt shifts 56 senior police officers

According to a government order, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) E S Uma has been posted as DIG, Headquarters, Greater Chennai Police (GCP), Chennai.
Tamil Nadu govt shifts 56 senior police officers.
Tamil Nadu govt shifts 56 senior police officers.(Express Illustration)
Express News Service
Updated on
2 min read

CHENNAI: A total of 56 senior police officers were transferred and posted across Tamil Nadu on Monday.

According to a government order, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) E S Uma has been posted as DIG, Headquarters, Greater Chennai Police (GCP), Chennai. Tiruvallur district SP Vivekananda Shukla has been transferred and posted as SP of Cuddalore. V V Sai Praneeth has been posted as the new SP of Tiruvallur district.

S Jeyakumar has been posted as SP of Dindigul district and S Kuthalingam as SP of Salem district. A C Karthikeyan has been posted as SP of Tiruvannamalai district. S Madhivanan has been posted as SP of Villupuram district. Gautam Goyal has been posted as SP of Virudhunagar district.

A K Arun Kabilan has been posted as SP of the Dharmapuri district. G S Anitha has been posted as SP of Krishnagiri district. Yadav Girish Ashok has been posted as SP of Namakkal district. N Devanathan has been posted as SP of Madurai district. Kelkar Subhramanya Balachandra has been posted as SP of Nagapattinam district.

S Vimala has been posted as SP, Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Headquarters. S S Maheswaran has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DC), Traffic, Coimbatore City. B K Arvind has been posted as SP, Q Branch CID, Chennai. T Senthil Kumar has been posted as SP, Enforcement, Chennai. Dr A Pradeep has been posted as SP/Assistant Inspector General of Police, Law and Order, O/o the DGP/HoPF, Chennai. G Nagajothi has been posted as SP, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, SIC, Chennai. P Mahendran has been posted as DC, South, Salem City and B Manikandan as DC, South, Trichy City. K Meena has been posted as SP, Vigilance & Anti Corruption, Central Range, Chennai.

S Rajesh Kannan has been posted as DC, Kolathur, GCP, Chennai. P Kumar has been posted as DC, T Nagar, GCP, Chennai. Samay Singh Meena has been posted as DC, Pulianthope, GCP, Chennai. G Jawahar has been posted as SP, Metro Zone, CB-CID, Chennai. Dr K Prabakar has been posted as DC, Traffic Tambaram Police Commissionerate.

Tamil Nadu government
Tamil Nadu Police