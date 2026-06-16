Three friends killed in car-lorry head-on collision in TN's Perambalur

PERAMBALUR: Three persons died when a car and lorry collided head on near T Kalathur Section Road in Perambalur district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as V Sankar (37) from Perambur in Chennai, and his friends V Vijay (30) from Ariyalur and M Sakthi (21) from Sannasinallur in Ariyalur district.

According to police, Sankar was involved in printing machine operation business in Perambur. As the machine had developed fault, he and his friends Vijay and Sakthi went to Kerala in a car on Sunday for repair-related work. They were returning home via Thuraiyur in the early hours of Monday and Sakthi was behind the wheel.

When they reached T Kalathur Section Road, Sakthi lost control of the car and it collided with a lorry coming from the opposite direction. All three occupants sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. The lorry was also damaged in the impact.

Police sent the bodies to Perambalur government hospital and registered a case.