TN boy's death sparks doubt of ritual murder

VELLORE: A six-year-old boy was found dead with multiple injuries at his grandmother’s house in Melpatti village in Vellore on Sunday night, sparking allegations of murder due to human sacrifice on amavasya (new moon day) by his grandmother. The Melpatti police have registered a case of suspicious death.

The deceased was identified as Mugilan R, son of Rajesh and Asha. Police said the couple had been living separately for several years owing to marital discord but reunited two months ago and are currently employed at a factory in Tiruppur.

No material found to link boy’s death to human sacrifice: Cops

As the boy was attending school in Melpatti, he had been staying with his paternal grandmother, Vijaya, at her house on Acharya Street.

According to police, Vijaya allegedly used to assault the child frequently for climbing compound walls and other acts she considered mischievous. Preliminary investigation revealed that on Sunday evening, after returning from a nearby temple, she allegedly found Mugilan climbing a wall and beat him with a coconut frond.