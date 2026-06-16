Two held for blackmailing college student in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: In a swift operation, the Coimbatore district police arrested two men within eight hours of receiving a complaint from a 21-year-old engineering student who alleged that she was blackmailed and extorted using a secretly recorded WhatsApp video call.

The victim, a final-year BE student from Mettur in Salem district, is pursuing her studies at a private college in Kovilpalayam and staying in a women's hostel. Police said the student had approached her former schoolmate, Arun alias Annamalai (21), seeking financial assistance in April this year for her grandmother's cancer treatment.

Trusting him, she handed over nearly two sovereigns of gold jewellery to be pledged in exchange for funds. However, Arun allegedly failed to provide the promised money. Instead, he introduced her to Santhosh (23), a resident of Chinna Thirupathi in Mettur, claiming that he could arrange financial help. Santhosh gained her trust and grew close over time, police said.