Animal husbandry department must probe into the cause of sudden death of livestock in Kangeyam, say farmers

TIRUPPUR: Farmers have urged the animal husbandry department to conduct a proper investigation into the sudden deaths of livestock allegedly caused by an unknown disease at Kangeyam in the district, and take appropriate measures.

P Sathasivam (55) of Kilarikattupudur in Sivanmalai near Kangeyam, is a farmer also engaged in animal husbandry. He owns more than 50 goats. On Monday, seven of them died suddenly. Farmers in the area have stated in a social media post that they have never seen such a disease outbreak before.

Speaking about this, Sathasivam said, "On Monday, at 5 am, a goat was found dead with mucus oozing from its nose and mouth. Two hours later, another goat suddenly collapsed and died. Similarly, a total of seven goats have died. However, we don't know what disease it is. Healthy goats are dying suddenly."

"Officials from the animal husbandry department must promptly try to identify this disease, and appropriate measures must be taken to prevent its spread. We immediately informed the veterinarians when two goats died on Monday morning. They came and examined it. However, they could not immediately identify the type of disease. Even after they left, the goats died. Therefore, appropriate preventive measures must be taken before this disease spreads to other livestock," he added.

P Velusamy, president of PAP Vellakoil Branch Canal Water Conservation Movement, said, "Officials must take immediate action in this matter and relief must be provided expeditiously."

A senior official of the animal husbandry department said, "Our veterinarians visited the incident spot in person. We have received information that, based on symptoms, it does not appear to be a disease outbreak. We suspect that health issues may have been caused by the feed consumed by the livestock. However, samples have been collected and sent for testing."